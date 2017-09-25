Authorities revive woman after crash in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Niles are trying to determine what caused a driver to cross the center line and hit a utility pole.

It happened around 8:23 a.m. Monday on West Chicago Road between Meadow Drive and Colony Court, according to officers.

Investigators say 35-year-old Jennifer Elewellen of Niles was driving west on West Chicago Road when she crossed into the opposing traffic lanes and hit the pole. She was unresponsive when crews arrived.

First responders performed CPR on Elewellen, who was then taken to Lakeland Hospital, according to police. Her current condition is unclear.

Investigators say it’s possible a medical condition contributed to the crash; alcohol and speed to not appear to have played any role.

No one else was inside the vehicle, according to police.

