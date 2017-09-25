Bicyclist hospitalized after crash with truck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist critically injured when he collided with a truck in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Michigan Street NE at Grand Avenue around 3:15 p.m. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the cyclist was eastbound on Michigan when he collided with a large boom truck that was turning left onto Michigan.

The 25-year-old cyclist was rushed to a local hospital by an ambulance. Police did not now the precise nature of his injuries, but said he was in critical condition.

Michigan Street was shut down in both directions between Eastern and Union avenues as police investigated.

