COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after the all-terrain vehicle his was riding rolled over Sunday.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ferrand Road in Colon Township, near the Indiana border.

St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies say the boy rolled his ATV when he tried to ride up a dirt mound.

The 6-year-old boy was airlifted to Bronson Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say the boy was not wearing a helmet.

