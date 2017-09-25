Candle sparks fire in GR home; 1 injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a house in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a house near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue and Rose Street.

Authorities on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that five people were inside the house when a fan blew a candle into a curtain, sparking the fire. One person jumped from a second-story window and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes, authorities on scene said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

