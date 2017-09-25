Don’t let back and neck pain take you away from activities you love

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you suffer from neck or back pain, it can be hard to get out and experience new things like ArtPrize… but that doesnt have to be the case. Our expert in neck and back pain, Dr. Christopher Miller, joined us in studio along with one of his patients, Gary Landis.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Neck and back pain affects 31 million Americans at any given time; and the really terrible part about suffering from neck and back pain, is that they are experiencing more than just the pain. They are also experiencing a poor quality of life. Most of the people suffering from intolerable neck/back pain are falling into depression, as well. While the pain itself is depressing, what really sets the depression in is the fact that they can’t enjoy their favorite hobbies anymore, they don’t live independently, they feel like a nuisance to their family, they may have to stop working, and they may feel foggy/unproductive from the drugs they’re taking to relieve the pain and others to deal with any depression.

Gary couldn’t had weight issues and couldn’t do things he liked like golfing or even just walking. He was able to get his life back and finally find relief with the DRX program.

The DRX program is non-invasive, non-surgical, and no downtime. Designed to correct the issue causing the pain and provide lasting relief, this program has provided thousands with relief and a new found sense of hope and quality of life.

