Fall lineup: LifePlan Workshops with David Carrier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our expert in estate planning, David Carrier, has talked about PACE before; that stands for, Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Now there’s someone on his staff that’s his expert in that field. Let’s welcome David back to the program along with Matt Murphy.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

http://www.davidcarrierlaw.com/

Grand Rapids LifePlan Workshops

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6pm

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11am

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 2pm

Monday, Oct. 9 at 10am

4965 East Beltline NE – Grand Rapids

Norton Shores LifePlan Workshops

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11am

Friday, Oct. 13 at 2pm

131 South Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Holland LifePlan Workshops

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11am

Friday, Oct. 6 at 2pm

12330 James Street, Suite B – Holland

Portage LifePlan Workshops

Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 2pm

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6pm

3275 Cooley Drive – Portage

Hometown LifePlan Workshops

Friday, Oct. 6 at 11am – Courtyard by Marriott – 12891 Harper Creek Drive – Battle Creek

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10am – Richland Area Community Center – 9400 East CD Avenue

Friday, Oct. 20 at 10am – Courtyard by Marriott

12891 Harper Village Drive, Battle Creek

