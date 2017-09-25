FBI to train in BC homes slated for demolition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are in Battle Creek Tuesday, don’t be alarmed by the presence of FBI teams.

City officials say FBI staff will be training at four north-central area houses slated for demolition. While authorities don’t anticipate noticeable noise from the training, residents may notice an armored vehicle, which is being tested. Battle Creek police will also be at each training site.

The training will start around 9 a.m. in the first blocks of Hancock Court, Northside Drive West, Oneita Street and Wond Street South.

City officials say the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority teamed up with the city and FBI to make the training possible.

