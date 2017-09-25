Flags lowered for trooper who died after crash near Rockford

Related Coverage Trooper dies after on-duty motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Flags will be lowered Tuesday for a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O’Neill, who died last Wednesday.

State police say the three-year veteran was on patrol when the crash occurred near Rockford, about 12 miles north of Grand Rapids. No one else was injured. O’Neill was due to be married on Oct. 7.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills in suburban Detroit.

Snyder says in a statement that O’Neill “gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to all Michiganders and will be deeply missed.”

