GRPD: 3 more Kent County gun shops targeted by thieves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they’re investigating a rash of gun shop break-ins that happened in the span of about two hours.

Investigators say at least three more gun stores were broken into, beginning around 10:30 p.m. Saturday with Rylee’s Ace Hardware at 1234 Michigan Street NE.

The suspects smashed the business’ glass doors but couldn’t gain access to any weapons, police say.

About 90 minutes later, police were called to Bachelder Master Gunmakers at 700 Plymouth Ave. NE. There, they found a glass window had been shattered and the front doors were damaged. Police said the suspects again didn’t obtain any guns “due to protective measures inside.”

Then at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, thieves broke into Barracks 616 at 5740 Foremost Drive SE in Cascade Township. Authorities say more than a dozen handguns were stolen from the business.

Authorities say in all three cases, the suspects smashed windows and doors to get in. It’s unclear if the incidents are connected to the recent break-in at Cabela’s, during which 13 weapons were taken, according to federal authorities. Grand Rapids police arrested four teens caught with some of the stolen weapons, but eight guns remained missing as of Friday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is working with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6236.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

