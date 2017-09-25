Heat prompts more half days for schools Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With unseasonably hot weather continuing in West Michigan, some schools have announced half days for Tuesday.

Schools that have called half days:

Caledonia Community Schools,

Climax-Scotts Schools,

Comstock Public Schools,

Comstock Park Public Schools,

Coopersville Head Start,

Freedom Acres School, Independent Living Center and Heartlands Institute of Technology in Ionia,

Grandville Public Schools,

Gull Lake Community Schools

Ionia Public Schools,

Ionia Head Start,

Kenowa Hills Public Schools,

Kent City Community Schools,

Maplewood Center Head Start,

Marshall Public Schools,

Montcalm Head Start

NorthPointe Christian Elementary,

Northview Public Schools,

Rockford Christian Public Schools,

Rockford Public Schools,

Rose Park Head Start,

St. Peter and Paul School in Ionia,

Saranac Community Schools,

Tri County Area Schools.

The National Weather Service says Grand Rapids has set high temperatures records for five straight days, and Storm Team 8 says we may reach another record Tuesday with a forecast high of 90. Things should start to cool off Wednesday and the high Friday is only 63.

A number of West Michigan schools closed or had half days on Friday and again Monday due to the heat. Several football games were pushed back and Union High School’s homecoming game was postponed. On Saturday, Thornapple Kellogg High School held its homecoming dance outside because the gym — which doesn’t have air conditioning — was too hot.

