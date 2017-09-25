Here for Generations: embrace natural treasures, right here in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When we think of all the natural resources in Michigan, many of us think of the Great Lakes! Although, there are also many nature preserves set aside in our inland you might not know about.

The Michigan Wildlife Council helps support and promote these natural treasures; and today, Terri’s taking us to the Rogue River State Game Area.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to increasing public awareness about wildlife conservation efforts in the state of Michigan through their Here. For. Generations. campaign. As a part of the campaign, they have highlighted several conservation efforts taking place right here in the West Michigan region.

If you would like more information, please head to the Michigan Wildlife Council website: www.hereforMI.outdoors

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

