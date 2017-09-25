Man dies during motocross racing event in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Saginaw County man is dead after an accident during a sanctioned motocross racing event in Newaygo County, according to authorities.

Newaygo County Undersheriff Chad Palmiter confirmed Monday that 53-year-old Kevin Beyers of Freeland died Saturday during Big Air Motocross in Newaygo.

“It is with heavy hearts, we ask you to keep the Beyer family in your thoughts and prayers after Kevin’s unexpected passing at the track today. godspeed (sic) #469,” Big Air Motorcross posted on its page.

Big Air Motocross was hosting DAR pit bike races the day of the incident, according to the group’s website.

Palmiter said he could not release any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the accident until the incident report was complete.

