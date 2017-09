GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the seventh consecutive year, WOOD TV8 is featuring local nonprofits groups on 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak at the Media Arts Center during ArtPrize.

The following groups were featured on 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak:

Monday, Sept. 25

Gazelle Girl

The Growth Center Inc.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit