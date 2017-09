WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Alpine Avenue NW in Walker Monday night.

It happened on the bridge between westbound and eastbound I-96.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was not immediately known Monday night, nor were details surrounding the crash available.

Alpine was shut down as crash reconstructionists were on the scene.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

