GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Great Lakes Cup Drone Racing Championship & Expo took over Van Andel Arena and introduced the high-flying sport to Grand Rapids from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2017.
>>Photos: Drone racing championship and expo in Grand Rapids
Drone racing championship and expo in GR
Drone racing championship and expo in GR x
