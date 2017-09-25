Sheriff: Death of man found at disc golf course ‘suspicious’

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say the death of a man found at a Mason County disc golf course is suspicious.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the Leviathan Disc Golf Course in Pere Marquette Township near Ludington around 6:14 p.m. Sunday. There, they found the body of a 28-year-old man.

Sheriff Kim Cole told 24 Hour News 8 investigators are treating the man’s death as suspicious because there is no obvious cause.

Cole said the body was being moved to Kalamazoo Monday for an autopsy in hopes of determining what led to the man’s death.

