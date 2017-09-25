SUV hits semi near Ionia; woman seriously hurt

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was seriously injured when her SUV collided with a semi-truck north of Ionia Monday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on N. State Road/M-66 near Dildine Road in Easton Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old woman driving a 2013 Ford C-Max was northbound when she started to veer over the centerline into oncoming traffic, at which point her SUV hit the semi.

The woman was rushed to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia then airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she was listed in serious condition Monday night.

The 41-year-old man driving the semi was uninjured.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

