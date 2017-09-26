2 injured in wrong-way crash on M-6 in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a wrong way crash on an Ottawa County highway.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday on westbound M-6 at Jackson Street in Georgetown Township, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 54-year-old William Earl Douglass of Grand Rapids realized he was driving the wrong way on I-196 and made a U-turn. He then entered M-6 the wrong way, taking the I-196 off-ramp to a closed section of westbound M-6. Authortieis say Douglass was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at highway speeds.

Deputies say Douglass was driving on gravel near the overpass for Jackson Street when he hit an uneven slab of cement, damaging his vehicle.

He and his passenger, 55-year-old Elanor Jean Church of Grand Rapids, were both taken to Metro Health Hospital with injuries. Deputies say their conditions are stable.

No construction workers were in the area at the time of the crash.

