3 major happenings at Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Aquinas College has been shaping the young minds of West Michigan for over 130 years, but they also have a lot of new things happening as well! Here to tell us more is the President of Aquinas College, Dr. Kevin Quinn.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Three major things are happening at Aquinas College:
- New president Dr. Kevin Quinn
- Last week broke ground on new $32 million science wing
- Next week we open our new chapel
Learn more about this outstanding university: https://www.aquinas.edu/