3 major happenings at Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Aquinas College has been shaping the young minds of West Michigan for over 130 years, but they also have a lot of new things happening as well! Here to tell us more is the President of Aquinas College, Dr. Kevin Quinn.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Three major things are happening at Aquinas College:

New president Dr. Kevin Quinn Last week broke ground on new $32 million science wing Next week we open our new chapel

Learn more about this outstanding university: https://www.aquinas.edu/

