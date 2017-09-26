Architectural Openings & Access: an inside look at Infinity from Marvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re choosing windows for your home, the right brand can make all the difference, and that’s why we had Joe from Architectural Openings & Access with us today.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

They only sell and support the best window brands in the business, including:

Marvin: Aluminum clad and all wood windows

Aluminum clad and all wood windows Integrity from Marvin: Fiberglass and fiberglass clad wood windows

Fiberglass and fiberglass clad wood windows Infinity from Marvin: Fiberglass windows

Fiberglass windows Lindsay: Vinyl windows

Vinyl windows Jeld-wen: Aluminum clad wood, all wood and vinyl windows

In addition to aesthetic qualities, your windows must be sturdy, aesthetic and functional — and be constructed and installed properly to stand the test of time. By representing only top-quality vendors, using proven materials and sourcing their own hardware, AOA can ensure that your windows will always work properly and will last for years. With warranties on all of their windows, services, materials and parts, they proudly stand behind all of our products. In the rare occasion that you have an issue, AOA service technicians are just a phone call away.

The window specialists at AOA handle all kinds of window projects, including new windows, replacement windows, bay windows, casement windows and specialty windows.

No matter what size, style or finish you need for your residential windows, the specialists at AOA are ready to help make your ideas a reality. With quality materials, years of experience and exceptional service, they are ready to handle any size window project from start to finish.

Learn more about Marvin windows: https://aoaccess.com/

