ArtPrize artist transforms theater find into juror favorite

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The artist behind an ArtPrize entry that’s made it onto the Juror’s Shortlist says finding the right venue was crucial.

Crystal Z. Campbell created the time-based piece dubbed Go-Rilla Means War, which is on display at 333 Rumsey St. SW.

“Basically, (it’s) an artifact left over from an area that’s been heavily gentrified in Brooklyn,” she said.

Campbell says the piece is centered around a film she found on the floor of a former black theater that inhabited by several “squatters” before being demolished and replaced by condominiums.

“As we were leaving the theater, my foot hit something on the floor and it ended up being this unprotected film. So when I first started working with the film last year, I scanned about 20,000 frames manually using a very naive setup of plumbing flanges and using my spools and different materials,” she explained.

Campbell says Cultura Collective at Rumsey Street was the perfect fit because it too will soon be demolished for further development.

“These kinds of narratives and the overlap… couldn’t have been a more fortunate but good fit for this work,” said Campbell.

Campbell said images hanging on the ceiling as part of her entry came from Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, which was the first community development corporation of its kind in the nation.

“It’s actually (from) a coloring book intended for children of the neighborhood, to kind of give them good feelings about the restoration happening,” explained Campbell.

She hopes the impact of her piece will last long after ArtPrize Nine ends.

“What I hope will happen is that people will look at their own archives and people will look at different cultural development in their own communities and say, ‘What do we need to save? What do we need to preserve? What is the information that’s important we pass down on to generations so they never forget these stories and these narratives?’” She said.

Online:

Complete ArtPrize coverage

ArtPrize.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

