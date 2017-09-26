Berrien Co. man arrested for stealing copper wire

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man was arrested early Monday morning for stealing copper wire in Lake Township.

It happened at 2:52 a.m. Monday at an American Electric Power facility in Lake Township, authorities said.

According to a Berrien County Sheriff’s Department release, the man had been stealing copper wire from the facility for several months. The release said the department set up a surveillance detail on the property and arrested the man for stealing wire.

He was taken to Berrien County Jail for charges of resisting arrest, larceny, possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and larceny from yards.

