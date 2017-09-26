Bicyclist struck by truck in Grand Rapids dies

Related Coverage Bicyclist hospitalized after crash with truck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist injured when he collided with a truck in Grand Rapids Monday has died.

Kyle Scott Hodder 25, died Monday night as a result of his injuries, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

The crash happened on Michigan Street NE at Grand Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said a large boom truck that was turning left from southbound Grand onto Michigan collided with Hodder who was riding his bicycle eastbound on the north sidewalk.

Hodder, who is from Grand Rapids, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3771 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

