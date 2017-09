GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered along some railroad tracks in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

Officers on the scene in the area of Grant Street SW and Buchanan Avenue told 24 Hour News 8 the body appears to have been there a while.

It’s not yet known who spotted the man’s body, nor is it clear how he died.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

