Class-action lawsuit filed against Family Fitness

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a class-action lawsuit against Family Fitness for allegedly violating Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act.

Schuette announced the lawsuit against the Jenison-based company Tuesday. It comes about two months after the attorney general ordered Family Fitness to stop collecting excessive cancellation fees.

Schuette says he’s received 286 consumer complaints about Family Fitness this year.

The class-action lawsuit claims Family Fitness misrepresents cost, contract duration and the customers’ right to cancel their contract.

The lawsuit also accuses Family Fitness of telling patrons who win drawings that their membership is free. The consumer later learns there are monthly costs.

The lawsuit also claims Family Fitness “appears to be putting consumers under duress” by telling them the only way they can remove alleged debts and stop the collections process is to enter into a new membership agreement.

Schuette is asking for financial relief for affected customers, as well as clearing their credit reports of debts caused by “unlawful conduct by these fitness clubs.”

Family Fitness will have a chance to respond to the lawsuit by filing a motion or answer with the court, according to Schuette.

West Michigan is home to 14 Family Fitness centers, including locations in Allendale, Alpine Township, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Muskegon, North Muskegon, Norton Shores, Plainwell, Portage, Sparta, Standale and Wyoming.

Family Fitness customers can file a complaint against the company by visiting the attorney general’s office online or by calling 877-765-8388.

