Crash kills Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 47-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Kalamazoo, authorities said.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on near the intersection of Sprinkle Road and Lake Street in Kalamazoo.

Kalmazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas said a northbound Buick vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic and hit a red pickup truck. Matyas said the driver of the Buick was killed instantly.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, authorities said.

This is a developing story, more information will be released as it becomes available.

