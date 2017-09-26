Family of trooper killed in crash near Rockford responds

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — The family of a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle is offering thanks for an outpouring of support from around the country.

The statement from the family of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O’Neill was released Tuesday ahead of his funeral in suburban Detroit. It specifically thanks state police, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia for the “overwhelming care they have shown all of us.”

The statement says it’s “been a very difficult time for our family, but knowing we have care and compassion from people around the nation brings us comfort in our pain.”

The three-year veteran was on patrol last week when his motorcycle crashed near Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road NE in Plainfield Township. O’Neill was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The trooper was due to be married Oct. 7.

A celebration of life for O’Neill is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Gerald R. Ford Metro Lodge #97 for the Fraternal Order of Police. Proceeds will go to support O’Neill’s fiancee and cover wedding expenses, according to the event’s posting on Facebook.

