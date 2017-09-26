First look at Griffins Calder Cup Championship rings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2016 Calder Cup championship rings for the Grand Rapids Griffins are in the process of being made at a local factory.

24 Hour News 8 went on a tour of Terryberry to see step-by-step how the rings are made.

The process starts in the design area. The main attraction on the 2016 championship rings is the GRG Shield, it covers the top of the ring. The Griffins and Red Wings logo can be spotted on the side along with the Calder Cup and scores from the series.

Next, the design is engraved into a wax piece to start the ring making process.

“We’re kind of laying that design in the side with the last name and then the Griffins symbol,” said Terryberry employee Mike Byam.

Every part of the ring is made individually with no two rings the same.

Next, each wax side of the rings is put together in its own container and pieced together like a puzzle. After that, the rings are popped into a machine and come out as a full wax ring. The ring is then mixed with a liquid, cooked in the furnace for hours and then the rings are ready for coloring.

“What we will do is drop these little beads in there,” said Byam.

Turning rings gold, silver or white gold for the Griffins. Color is then added to the detail on the rings, and then the gemstones. The gemstones may look small, but once all 130 are placed — you can’t miss them.

After everything is done, the ring is ready to be polished, packed up and handed off to the rightful owners.

“I think our staff and players, they are going to be overwhelmed with it cause it’s a great looking ring,” said Grand Rapids Griffins President Tim Gortsema.

He said the team will get their rings during a special event either sometime in late October or early November.

