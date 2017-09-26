Foreigner records new album release at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, we can tell you that Foreigner is kicking off their 40th anniversary tour at Soaring Eagle! It will feature a special set of songs from the “Double Vision” album and more with special appearances from original band members, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald, Rick Willis and Dennis Elliott.

The band will also be recording the shows at Soaring Eagle for an upcoming television special, as well as a DVD and new album release.

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle

Chris Rock – Nov 10

Ron White – oct 14

Lee Brice – Nov 17

