Grand Rapids Ophthalmology teams up with Broadway Grand Rapids for ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Ophthalmology is West Michigan’s complete eye care solution from pediatric to geriatric for the lifetime of your family’s eye care needs. 30 doctors providing expert care to West Michigan residents for the past 35 years.

Bill Hughson, CEO is here to tell us about their new laser, and more!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology provides fellowship trained eye care professionals, including 11 ophthalmologists and 19 optometrists at 12 locations throughout West Michigan to offer patients convenient and easy access to TOTAL eye care including: Routine Eye Exams, contacts, glasses, Laser Vision Correction (LASIK), Cataracts, Glaucoma, Retina, Diabetes, Pediatrics, and Laser treatment and surgery.

Their newest location just opened this week in East Grand Rapids. Lakeshore Eye (formerly, Lakeshore Opticians) is within walking distance to many of their patients’ homes and the new optical boutique is a welcomed addition to the amenities Gas Light Village already provides residents and visitors.

In the spirit of Art Prize, Grand Rapids Ophthalmology is doing a special promotion right now with Broadway Grand Rapids. They are offering 2 FREE Broadway Tickets when patients complete their LASIK procedure before the end of the year. They will be able to redeem their tickets to see Wicked, Les Mis, or any of the other shows in the 2017-2018 season lineup.

