Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2017 class





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Men and women who have influenced the sports landscape in West Michigan are being honored as the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducts its class of 2017.

“They are, all of them, in multiple halls of fame,” GRSHOF Chair Mark Kimble said. “In every part of their journey, they have achieved a unique level of success that has left a footprint in their past and it is remarkable to be with them here tonight.”

The class includes:

Former NFL football player Mike Franckowiak,

Former collegiate women’s basketball player Kathy Grzegorski-Johnson,

Collegiate basketball player and coach Carla Sterk-Fles,

Record-setting golfer Bob Sakocius,

World-class Sullivan’s Baseball.

Former Hope College football coach and athletic director Ray Smith received the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award. He is the winningest coach in MIAA history.

