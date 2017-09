GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The head of police for Grand Valley State University is stepping down from her post.

GVSU Police Chief Renee Freeman resigned, a university spokesman confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday. GVSU says Freeman gave her one-month notice last Friday.

The school did not give a reason for the move, but did add that Freeman resigned on her own. It is unclear what will happen to Freeman’s assistant.

GVSU says they are looking at a new structure in the police department.

