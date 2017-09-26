GRFD funding request for drone program approved

Related Coverage GRFD goes opinion shopping before drone shopping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It appears Grand Rapids commissioners will give the green light to the fire department’s drone program.

On Tuesday morning, members of the commission’s Finance Committee approved the $20,000 request for purchase of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

The full commission is expected to vote on the purchase Tuesday night.

The drone would be used to enhance rescue and firefighting operations.

A special policy designed to govern the UAV’s use and address privacy issues was adopted earlier by the commission.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

