Historian: Controversy in America is nothing new

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump’s contentious presidency is a product of the current political period, one historian in Grand Rapids told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday.

Within the last several months, violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly and Black Lives Matter marches were held in large cities. Just this week, NFL players knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Through it all, Trump has stood by strong and sometimes expletive-laced statements, even as he faced fiery pushback from groups in opposition.

Even NBA player LeBron James has been vocal about his opinion of the president.

“(Trump doesn’t) understand the magnitude, he doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country,” James said at a press conference Monday. “He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the president of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that.”

No doubt it’s a politically charged time. But historically speaking, is the way that Trump carries himself any different than presidents in the past? Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum curator Donald Holloway said it’s all relative to the time period.

“We have to remember also it’s been as recently as the 1960s where things were quite politically charged,” Holloway said. “We had cities burning in the 1960s. We had great fights over matters of civil rights. Those things, issues, continue today. They become quiescent and then they flare up again.”

Holloway said there is some truth to the notion that we’re in a time during which great political arguments are being worked out on larger platform. But he said it’s a cycle.

“It’s not new, there’s nothing under the sun. These political issues have been going on for a long time,” he said. “These sorts of things play themselves out time and again. It’s part of what it means, trying to live together in pluralistic society.”

24 Hour News 8 also asked Holloway if he had ever seen a president so outspoken and controversial as Trump.

“I would think that every president has his critics,” Holloway said.

But has every president been as vocal with social media and sometimes with expletives? Those who were in office when Twitter and other social media sites didn’t exist, like Presidents John F. Kennedy or Richard Nixon, obviously didn’t have those platforms, but Holloway said each presidency has had its own way of communicating amid critics, which is a reflection of the culture of today.

“These sort of messages resonate with a kind of force that is new to us and that makes it seem that the climate is more charged,” he said. “But if you look back in history, the climate was still charged, charged by different means, perhaps moved a little more slowly by hour.”

He also noted the public is actively engaged, perhaps more than ever before.

“The degree to which popular history dominates is something that grows. So yeah, there’s a love for it, there’s an appreciation for it, there’s a hunger,” he said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

