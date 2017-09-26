Kent Co. community group finds homes for 400 vets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit will be making a major announcement Tuesday about veteran homelessness in Kent County.

Tuesday, Community Rebuilders will announce that Kent County is the first in Michigan to end veteran homelessness. They are the lead agency in a collaboration of groups on the state and local level that have been working on the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness.

It’s a major milestone for an initiative that has been going on for years in Kent County. In the last two years, the initiative has helped more than 400 veterans find a safe place to call home.

“Everyone believed it was possible throughout the entire process. So when things were discouraging or difficult, we just kept believing that it was possible and we knew that our veterans deserved it. That is what kept us going,” said Community Rebuilders Executive Director Vera Beech.

Agency leaders say there is a difference between absolute zero and functional zero when talking about veteran homelessness.

There may still be veterans in the system who are working towards a permanent home, but they now have the infrastructure and resources in place to help them find permanent housing within 90 days of becoming homeless. This applies to any homeless person who they have identified as a veteran.

Now that the initiative has been accomplished, leaders plan to expand it to help all of the area’s homeless.

“So the work isn’t done yet, but it’s a good jumping off point for our community. To see that when organizations do come together that good effective collaboration can happen, we can find ways to streamline the system and come to consensus so we can end homelessness for everyone in our community,” said Community Rebuilders Director of Advancement and Communications Jeffrey King.

The announcement will officially be made at 10 a.m. at the Prince Conference Center in Grand Rapids.

