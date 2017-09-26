Lakeview HS teacher accused of messaging student on leave

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave for “unprofessional conduct” involving a former student, according to the district.

Superintendent Blake Prewitt confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday that the teacher was placed on leave before the start of the school year, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. He said the teacher has been with the district for six years; however, his name is not being released.

Sgt. Todd Elliott with the Battle Creek Police Department said the teacher and student communicated via Facebook Messenger and text messages four years ago, but the investigation did not reveal any contact between them besides “what’s expected in school.” It’s unclear what exactly the teacher was accused of, but Elliott said physical contact was never included in the allegations.

The detective said police have concluded their investigation and found no criminal wrongdoing. He also said there is no danger at this time to any current, former or future students of Lakeview Public Schools in connection to the case.

The district’s investigation is ongoing.

