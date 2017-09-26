Man found with dead man’s vehicle sentenced

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was found in possession of a missing man’s vehicle a day after his body was found was sentenced Tuesday.

Joshua Wessel, 28, was found with Ronald French’s vehicle with the keys in his pocket, French’s family said.

French had been missing for several weeks until his body was found by a farm worker in a line of trees between two fields near E V Avenue and S 45th Street in Wakeshma Township.

Wessel was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but received credit for 90 days already served on a charge of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.

There have been no charges made in the death of Ronald French.

