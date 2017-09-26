Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Wyoming mom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with strangling his girlfriend at a Wyoming apartment was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole.

On Monday, 44-year-old Raul Perez was sentenced for the October 2016 murder of Karla Guadalupe-Magaña, a mother of five who was found at Woodcreek Apartments.

Court records show Perez called his daughter and told her that he had strangled Guadalupe-Magaña. His daughter then alerted police.

Officers that went to the apartment found Perez sleeping in bed and Guadalupe-Magaña’s body in the bathroom, court documents said.

Perez was arrested and released days before the murder on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He had also been deported to Mexico twice in the last decade.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

