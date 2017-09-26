Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Wyoming mom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with strangling his girlfriend at a Wyoming apartment was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole.
On Monday, 44-year-old Raul Perez was sentenced for the October 2016 murder of Karla Guadalupe-Magaña, a mother of five who was found at Woodcreek Apartments.
Court records show Perez called his daughter and told her that he had strangled Guadalupe-Magaña. His daughter then alerted police.
Officers that went to the apartment found Perez sleeping in bed and Guadalupe-Magaña’s body in the bathroom, court documents said.
Perez was arrested and released days before the murder on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He had also been deported to Mexico twice in the last decade.