Person of interest in Barry Co. deadly shooting released

PRARIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County sheriff’s deputies say the person of interest in a deadly shooting has been released.

The shooting happened early last Saturday morning in the 15000 block of Burchette Road in Pairieville Township, west of Delton.

Deputies have identified the victim as 46-year-old Brian Douglas Reed of Plainwell.

A person of interest was taken into custody, but deputies say he was later released pending the outcome of the investigation. His name is being not being released until the investigation is completed.

