Photos: ArtPrize Nine at night

STARFALL by Alexander Paschka at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Lights from STARFALL by Alexander Paschka at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids fall on the Grand River during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

The Grand River glows with lights at dusk during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

A woman crosses Gillett Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids during AtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

ArtPrize-goers cross Gillett Bridge during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Interval by David Robinson, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Safe House by Craig Merchant, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Abide by Sarah Herman, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

People visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

ArtPrize Nine entries are displayed outside the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Lux Maximus by Daniel Oropeza, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Dandelion Patch by Dozer Strangway, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Mother Earth by Scott Brazeau, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

CAPIO by Julia Heins, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Sticks and Stones Walk by Home Eleven, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Retro-Concept Radical Car by James Bursma, displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

People consider an entry at ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

People enjoy ArtPrize Nine in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Loquacious and Lovely by Sophi Kravitz, displayed outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Changing Oceans by Justin La Doux, displayed outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Spirit of Freedom by Julie McDonough, displayed outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Lightkeepers by Andy Sacksteder, displayed outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Tango by Ryan T. Schmidt, displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

The Salvere Hitch by Jeff Best, displayed outside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

"Let Go" by Pamela Alderman, a time-based ArtPrize Nine entry displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. (Sept. 22, 2017)

"A. Lincoln" by Richard Schlatter, displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

A girl looks at the TARDIS Shared Library by Team TARDIS, displayed outside Barnes & Thornburg LLP during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

Illuminated by a light, an artist works at night during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)

ArtPrize-goers interact with an entry during ArtPrize Nine. (Sept. 22, 2017)