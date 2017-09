MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a homicide in Muskegon Heights Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Howell Avenue.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the case is an “active homicide investigation.”

Police have not released any additional information regarding the case.

