Prosecutor: Suspect drained bank account after mom disappeared

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in the disappearance of a Wyoming mother of three drained his and his children’s bank accounts a day after her disappearance, according to prosecutors.

Andrew Hudson, 38 is charged with lying to investigators in connection to the disappearance of 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo. He is Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children.



Carrillo was last seen Sept. 3, when she left her Wyoming home to pick up her children at Andrew Hudson’s home on Colby Street SW in Wyoming. Her car was found less than a mile away from his home, in the parking lot for St. John Vianney Church later that evening, according to police.

So far, extensive searches of the Grand River and other sites in Kent County provided no breaks in the case.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Andrew Hudson was one of the last known people to speak with Carrillo. They identified him as a suspect in her disappearance “based upon the results of the investigation so far.”

Authorities suspect foul play in the case; however, no one has been charged with Carrillo’s disappearance.

Hudson waived his probable cause hearing and preliminary exam Tuesday, sending his perjury case to trial. His father, Lyle Hudson is also charged with perjury in connection to the investigation.

The Kent County judge declined to reduce Andrew Hudson’s bond Tuesday, after prosecutors successful argued he was a flight risk and threat to the community. Andrew Hudson remains in the Kent County Jail on a cash or surety bond of $160,000.

Anyone with information about where Carrillo may be is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

