Rock the Runway: sneak peek at must-have fall statements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It might be hard to believe, but by the end of the week, we’ll be reaching for sweaters and other layers to keep us warm during those chilly fall mornings and nights! So we’re talking fall fashion today, and Kathy Warner of Dutton General and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique are here to show us some fun trends!

Rock the Runway

Thursday, September 28

Thornapple Pointe Golf Club – 7211 48th Street SE

Tickets: $30 includes bites, cash bar & a Swag Bag

