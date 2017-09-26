Shortlist artist: ‘Essential’ to tell migrants’ stories





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the pieces on the ArtPrize Nine Juried Awards Shortlist tells the story of coming to the United States in belongings left behind by immigrants.

“El Sueño Americano (The American Dream)” by Tom Kiefer, a first-time ArtPrize artist from Arizona, is among five finalists for the juried award in the two-dimensional category.

Kiefer said he started working on the piece while he was a janitor for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. He said that while taking out the trash, he found items that migrants had carried across the desert and were then forced to give up because they were deemed “nonessential.” The items include Bibles, rosaries, soap, spools of thread, clothes, toys, photographs, water jugs, wallets and more.

“I couldn’t let something so personal remain in the trash,” Kiefer told 24 Hour News 8. “It took me a few months of collecting to realize this was my job, to collect these items and to photograph them and tell their story.”

“As a human being with a conscience and a soul, this was important to do — I mean, essential,” he added.

Kiefer resigned from his job at Border Patrol in 2014 to work on “El Sueño Americano (The American Dream)” full-time. He said ArtPrize is his first major stage for the work.

“It’s been remarkable,” he said. “Every day, I have dozens of people coming up, shaking my hand, thanking me for bringing the work here.”

You can see Kiefer’s piece displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center.

