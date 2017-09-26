WMU dedicates tutoring center to fallen student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been nearly two years since a Western Michigan University student died while studying abroad. Now, that student’s memory lives on in the halls of WMU.

College football fans everywhere remember the last play of the game in October 2015 when Michigan State defeated Michigan.

For Kaleb Monro, it takes on a different meaning. It was the last time Monro would hear from his friend and college roommate, Dallas Rauker.

“[Rauker] was just excited about it,” said Monro. “I mean, he was just getting our reactions through pictures and stuff like that. I don’t think he actually had access to the game to watch it.”

Rauker was a senior at WMU. He was studying abroad that fall and was on a hiking trip in Norway when he fell to his death.

“Anytime you lose someone, especially at this age, you keep hoping that they’re going to come through that door at some point,” Monro said.

Rauker’s parents decided to pay it forward. They worked with their son’s faculty adviser and donated money collected in a fundraiser to open a tutoring center in memory of their son.

“It’s very hard to see your child’s name on a gravestone,” said Renae Rauker, Dallas’ mom. “And to see his name up here and what it means to Western and what it means to us and our family, we’re just very grateful.”

On Tuesday, WMU cut the ribbon at the new tutoring center.

“You can’t believe how proud and honored we are, and Dallas lives on here at Western,” said Dallas’ dad, Fred Rauker.

The tutoring center will allow Dallas’ parents to stay connected to the university.

“We’re so, so proud to have our son’s name here, and for all the students that will benefit from this tutor room now and in the future, we always feel we will be a part of this family,” Renae said.

