Accused rapist acquitted on all counts in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD — A 60-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, man charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in western Michigan in 2008 was recently acquitted on all counts, according to Kalamazoo Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Scott Brower.

Calvin Kelly was charged in 2014 with kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct. A Kalamazoo jury acquitted him last Thursday.

Kelly was initially arrested in Tennessee and was extradited back to Michigan to face the charges.

The charges stem from an incident on April 8, 2008 in which a woman ran across US-131 and flagged down an officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, saying she had been repeatedly raped at knifepoint. Her assailant was unknown.

The Attorney General Cold Case Sexual Assault Project team made the case a priority, devoting hundreds of hours to the investigation. In 2012, the team’s investigation linked the victim to Kelly, a release from the attorney general’s office said.

Court records suggest Kelly may be responsible for at least nine similar cases in other states. In her request for an arrest warrant, an assistant attorney general told a judge that a DNA match lead investigators to Kelly. She told the judge Kelly’s DNA has been linked to other rape cases in Virginia, Tennessee and Missouri between 1985 and 2010. The status of those cases is unclear.

There was no mention of other Michigan cases.

Kelly was facing up to life in prison if he had been convicted.

