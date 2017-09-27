Authorities searching for missing Cedar Springs man

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance locating a missing Cedar Springs man.

A department release said 31-year-old Michael Scott Cherpes walked away from County Haven Adult Foster Care Home in Cedar Springs sometime between 5:30 to 6:30 Wednesday morning. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left.

Cherpes is described as a 5-foot-11, 190 pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has flame tattoos on both of his forearms.

The release said he may be slow to answer and can be easily aggravated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 616.632.6357.

