BC man sentenced for producing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Wednesday for producing child pornography.

Matthew Andaluz, 44, was also given a 10-year term of supervised release following his release from prison, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release. Andaluz will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Andaluz pled guilty in June and admitted to taking pornographic photographs of a 10-year-old child in his Calhoun County home, the release said. Copies of the images were found in multiple other state and federal investigations around the country, which were traced back to Andaluz’s home last year, release said.

The release said Andaluz abused the child repeatedly over a three-year period, photographed it and then distributed the images to others.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office argued for a 33-year sentence, saying a sentence memorandum that a 30-year sentence is needed to reflect the gravity and seriousness of the crimes and to justly punish the defendant.

