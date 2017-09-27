Calhoun Co. deputies seek armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who held up a Calhoun County business at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at a business in the 300 block of 20th Street in Springfield, near Battle Creek, according a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say a man, who was wearing a mask and carrying a handgun, walked into the store and demanded cash from the clerk. He was able to run away with an undisclosed cash.

The clerk was not harmed during the robbery.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

