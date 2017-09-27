Consumers Energy SmartArt top ten revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Consumers Energy has named its top ten finalists in this year’s SmartArt competition, a collaboration between Consumers Energy and Grand Rapids Public Schools. Local students entered their artistic expressions based on renewal energy. This weekend we’ll find out which entry rises to the top of the competition. Now in its 5th year, the competition is an opportunity for GRPS high school students to create work and have it showcased during ArtPrize. “SmartArt” stands for Students Making Art with a Renewable Theme.

The winner will be announced Oct. 1 during the ArtPrize Finalists announcement broadcast live on WOTV 4 WOMEN at 1 p.m.

